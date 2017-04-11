Multi-million rand Muizenberg police station

11 April 2017 8:37 PM

Speaking to Chumile Sali - Social Justice Coalition: Head of Safety & Justice. The Social Justice Coalition (SJC) could be headed to court in an attempt to stop the construction of a multi-million rand police station in Muizenberg. Public Works has confirmed the SAPS has put in a request to upgrade and extend the police station in Muizenberg at the tune of R100 million. Activists from the civil society lobby group picketed outside the police's provincial headquarters in Green Point to oppose the proposed move.