In studio with Mansoor Jaffer, June Knight, Aziza Davids & Profound. The Cape Cultural Collective is a non-racial, non-sexist inter-generational cultural movement promoting social activism and reflecting on history and memory. CCC is engaged in a range of projects including the highly successful Rosa Choir and the cultural development of community groups.
Cape Cultural Collective
