Speaking to Lesego Makhubela - ANC councillor. ANC councillors in Tshwane earlier today disrupted the State of the City (SOTC) address, blaming the DA for the death of struggle hero Solomon Mahlangu. Mayor Solly Msimanga was scheduled to deliver his annual State of the City address this morning, but proceedings were halted.
Chaos in Tshwane council sitting
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM