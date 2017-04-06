Growth in private education

Jaco Lotz - Head of International Business Development at ADvTECH. Rapid growth in the continent’s middle class is driving a boom in private schools and universities across the continent. Private universities and schools are mushrooming across Africa, as parents increasingly seek a quality education for their children outside of public schools. The demand is also fuelled by the fact that the average age of Africa’s population is getting lower and that the public sector is unable to keep up with the demand for space in schools and universities.
