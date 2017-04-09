Speaking to Athandiwe Saba - Sunday Times reporter. The Sunday Times is reporting that Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has exposed her relationship with a controversial businessman with links to the social grants distribution tender. The paper says they've seen text messages that con??rm the minister's relationship with Lunga Ncwana, and reveal clandestine meetings, notorious friends and connections to Cash Paymaster Services.
Bathabile Dlamini exposed
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
