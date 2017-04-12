Radical economic transformation for who?

12 April 2017 10:04 PM

Speaking to Musawenkosi Ndlovu - Senior Lecturer, Centre for Film and Media Studies: UCT. Dr Nkosi writes: It is not me saying it or interpreting it but it is the new finance minister Malusi Gigaba, who has said it. In assuring the international and domestic markets, Gigaba said there will be no substantial policy changes in the Treasury. If it is so, what we are then left with is change in personnel (from one minister to the next) to drive or implement standing policies. What we are also left with is change in the leadership styles and organisational, political and interpersonal relationships. We are not going to have, as evidence demonstrates, fundamental transformation in philosophy, structure, depth in and strategy of the Treasury. To this end, we have cosmetic or superficial changes, not deeper structural transformation.