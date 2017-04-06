New police minister's tone

6 April 2017 9:07 PM

Speaking to Sanja Barnman - Managing Attorney: Gender and Equality Programme. New Police Minister Fikile Mbalula earlier this week told police to fight fire with fire. Mbalula who was appointed last week Friday has vowed to fight crime. However, some people have expressed concern over his tone. Others see it as irresponsible as many police o icers lose their lives in the line of duty.