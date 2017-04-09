Speaking to Ziyanda Ngcobo - EWN reporter. The Ahmed Kathrada memorial in Durban ended abruptly earlier today following several disruptions particularly after former finance minister Pravin Gordhan took to the podium. KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL members continued to shout at Gordhan and ANC Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize, who tried to restore calm in the Sastri College hall.
Ahmed Kathrada's memorial in KZN
