Robbed inside a metered taxi

5 April 2017 9:13 PM

Speaking to Ayu Baker - Genral Manager Rikkis Taxi's Two metered taxi passengers have told of their ordeal when two men came out of nowhere, robbing them of their personal belongings while on their to way take part in the Spar Women’s Race in Green Point at the weekend. Leilahn Albertyn and Lameez Hendricks had been travelling in a VW Caddy in Goodwood when two men armed with sharp objects appeared from under the seat.