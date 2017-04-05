Bromwell street evictions

5 April 2017 9:30 PM

Speaking to Mitchell de Beer - Ndifuna uKwazi. Bromwell street residents have lodged a Judicial Services Commission complaint and recusal application against Acting Judge Leslie Weinkove who has been presiding over their eviction case. The Ndifuna Ukwazi Centre, which is assisting the 27 residents, said in a statement on Wednesday that the recusal application would be argued on 17 and 18 May. Previously, Weinkove came under fire for allegedly made disparaging and racist remarks in court.