Pro-Zuma rally in Germiston

4 April 2017 9:45 PM

Speaking to Masa Kekana - EWN reporter. Underfire President Jacob Zuma was expected to address the ANCYL in Germiston under the theme: All we want is radical economic transformation. However, the President didn't make it as he's locked at an ANC Working Committee meeting at Luthuli House. Water & Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane attended the ANCYL rally. Alongside Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina.