Speaking to Katleho Sekhotho - EWN reporter. Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini along with Sassa officials earlier today visited pay points in Gauteng to help restore confidence in the payment process. Dlamini visited Ipeleng Community Centre in Jabavu Soweto, where she addressed beneficiaries on the details of payouts.
Dlamini: Sassa crisis was blown out proportion
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
