Junk Status: The Gift We Never Wanted

4 April 2017 9:39 PM

Speaking to Siya Khumalo - Writer. Siya Khumalo writes: On Sunday, our shell-shocked country yet survived two pressers. The first was by the Parliamentary Speaker. Its late start bit into the o icial opposition’s airtime. The second was by the DA on the disciplinary actions against Helen Zille, and the march to the vicinity of Luthuli House. The strange thing about these pressers was they had the same purpose — to press the anger right out of us. Afterwards, I asked myself, “What will it take to shake us out of our complacency?” Yesterday, we were shaken by two earthquakes and a rating agency’s credit rating downgrade to Junk Status.