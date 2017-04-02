Anti-drug activist & owner of Minds Alive Rehabilitation Centre Dr Anwar Jeewa believes the dagga ruling could be a gateway to the usage of other drugs. He says SA already has a drug problem and legalising dagga at homes isn't helping.
Dr Anwar Jeewa not at all happy with dagga ruling
