Speaking to Guilhem Molinie - General Director for Doctors Without Borders Southern Africa. The incursion of military and political actors in the humanitarian ?eld is putting the provision of humanitarian aid at risk in Mali, according to the Doctors Without Borders (MSF).
Doctors Without Borders situation in Mali
29 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
15 October 2018
15 October 2018