Speaking to Jonathan Deal - Chairman: Treasure the Karoo Action Group. The government has given the go-ahead for shale gas development in the Karoo region, Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane revealed on Thursday. Zwane said the regulatory framework would ensure that shale gas was "orderly and safely developed" through hydraulic fracturing, commonly known as fracking. Jonathan Deal says there is no long term positive effects from fracking.
Fracking in the Karoo
29 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
15 October 2018
15 October 2018