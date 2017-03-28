Zille Debate

28 March 2017 8:32 PM

Speaking to Rebecca Davis - Freelance Writer. The ANC in the Western Cape has reiterated its call for Premier Helen Zille to resign over her controversial tweets. Members of the Provincial Legislature debated Zille's tweets following complaints from the ANC which accuses the premier of breaking her oath of office. This is after Zille tweeted two weeks ago that the legacy of colonialism was not only negative.