Speaking to Sahm Venter - Senior researcher at Nelson Mandela Foundation & Friend Struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada passed on in the early hours of this morning in hospital in Johannesburg. Sahm Venter writes: Kathy fought for democracy. He fought for equality. He fought against huge odds to turn the country from a racist state into a bastion of democracy. He gave his own freedom to this fight and has survived to live in a world in which more victories need to be won. At the age of eighty-seven he is still making waves by adding his voice to issues he feels are important to our democracy.
Struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada passed on
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM