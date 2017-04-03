Opposition parties unite against Zuma

3 April 2017 8:37 PM

Speaking to Nqabayomzi Kwankwa - UDM Chief Whip. The UDM has written to the Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete requesting a special debate on the motion of no con⁕dence on President Jacob Zuma. The party says by reshuffling his Cabinet, Zuma has effectively relegated the South African economy to junk status. The UDM joins several opposition parties that have called for the debate. Earlier today, the ACDP, DA, EFF, IFP and others met in Johannesburg to map a way forward in an attempt to remove Zuma. The parties say they've set aside their differences to put SA first.