Ministers & R41m luxury cars

26 March 2017 9:51 PM

Speaking to Desiree van der Walt - Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration: DA. The Democratic Alliance has reported that R10 million has been set aside for ministerial car purchases in the 2016/2017 budget. DA's Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration, Desiree van der Walt, said: "After submitting a range of parliamentary questions across all governmental departments, the DA can reveal that the government has spent a total of R41 960 075 on the procurement of luxury vehicles for Ministers and their Deputies between 2014 and 2017. According to the SA ministerial handbook, ministers are allowed two vehicles to be used in Cape Town and Pretoria. The value of the vehicle may not be more than 70% of the minister's salary.