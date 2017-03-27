Male circumcision on campuses

27 March 2017 11:13 PM

Speaking to Hilton Julius - VMMC Programme Manager of CareWork. Promotion of voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) among male students has been intensiаed at campuses nationally in an attempt to slow down the spread of new HIV infections in the country. HIV remains the single largest cause of years of life lost among adolescent boys and men of reproductive age in southern and eastern Africa. The number of AIDS-related deaths between 2005 and 2012 decreased by 30% for all ages except among adolescents, who experienced a 50% increase in the same period.