City's plan for affordable housing

29 March 2017 8:50 PM

Speaking to Julian Sendin - Ndifuna ukwazi researcher. The City of Cape Town wants the whole city to be declared a restructuring zone, which will allow for any suitable land to be used for social housing. It announced yesterday that about R101bn was needed for another 650 000 housing opportunities over the next 20 years. The city's Transport and Urban Development Authority on Tuesday informed the national human settlements minister and the provincial government of its intention to declare the whole city a restructuring zone.