Speaking to Katleho Sekhotho - EWN reporter. The Miss South Africa beauty pageant took place in Sun City earlier today. The star studded event was attended by celebrities and politicians like Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and musician Lira. Demi-Leigh Peters was crowned Miss SA 2017.
Miss SA 2017
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM