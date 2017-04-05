ANC closes rank. What now?

5 April 2017 9:26 PM

Speaking to Prof Mcebisi Ndletyana - Political analyst. Earlier today ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe addressed the media where he made it clear that the ANCNWC supports underfire President Jacob Zuma. The party took collective responsibility for Zuma's failure to consult before his controversial Cabinet reshu le last week. Mantashe also warned MPs against voting with the opposition during the no confidence vote in Parliament on 18 April. Now that the party's closed rank, what's going to happen next?