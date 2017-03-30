Speaking to Duduetsang Makuse - Save Our SABC National Coordinator. Communications Minister Faith Muthambi has told members of the interim SABC board that they cannot proceed with their job until they have been vetted by the state security department. Her letter to the board members yesterday comes less than a week after the board was appointed by President Jacob Zuma.
What now for interim SABC board?
