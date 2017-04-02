Speaking to Clement Manyathela - EWN reporter. National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete earlier today assured South Africans that Parliament will deal with the concerns voiced around the country and will begin a process of consultations regarding a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma. Mbete addressed the media at OR Tambo International Airport on her return home from Bangladesh.
Mbete back in SA
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM