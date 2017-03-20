Speaking to Leensie Streicher - Spokesperson West Coast District. The Swartland District Hospital will remain closed inde⁕nitely after a ⁕re gutted the facility's old section over the weekend. Patients, as well as nursing staff at the Malmesbury hospital, have been moved to other healthcare facilities. It’s alleged that a fire started in the hospital’s male medical ward.
Swartland Hospital
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM