Speaking to Clement Manyathela - EWN reporter. President Jacob Zuma met with his Cabinet at the Union Buildings earlier today. The meeting came as speculation over a Cabinet reshuffle continues. However, the Presidency says the meeting was scheduled.
Zuma meets with his Cabinet
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM