Eskom CEO's stepdaughter coins it

26 March 2017 9:55 PM

Speaking to Khulani Qoma - Eskom board spokesperson. Eskom acting CEO Matsela Koko says when he learnt of his stepdaughter Koketso Choma's involvement with Impulse International, he advised her to resign as a director. The Sunday Times is reporting that 26-year-old Koketso Choma was a director of Impulse International when it was awarded tenders worth R1 billion by Eskom. She has since resigned. The firm has since been awarded eight lucrative contracts worth R1 billion from a division of Eskom, that Koko headed up until he became CEO at the power utility. Eskom says its board and the public enterprises ministry will be conducting an inquiry into the matter.