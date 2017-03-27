Reclaim the city

Speaking to Sarita Pillay - Media liaison: Ndifuna ukwazi. group of protesters staged a sit-in at the former Helen Bowden Nurses Home near the V&A Waterfront earlier today. Some activists also occupied the abandoned building. They moved in as a response to the provincial government’s decision last week to continue with the sale of the former Tafelberg Remedial School.
