Reclaim the city

27 March 2017 8:29 PM

Speaking to Sarita Pillay - Media liaison: Ndifuna ukwazi. group of protesters staged a sit-in at the former Helen Bowden Nurses Home near the V&A Waterfront earlier today. Some activists also occupied the abandoned building. They moved in as a response to the provincial government’s decision last week to continue with the sale of the former Tafelberg Remedial School.