Maimane vs Zille

26 March 2017 10:41 PM

Speaking to Dr Cherrel Africa - Deputy-Dean: Teaching and Learning: UWC. DA leader Mmusi Maimane has said he considered comments made, to the effect that he was scared to act against former party leader Helen Zille, as racist. This comes as a number of political commentators and political opponents have challenged Maimane to show he has power and get rid of Zille. Some believe that he won't do it as Zille is more powerful than him within the DA.