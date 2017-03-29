Water quality completely safe to drink - City of Cape Town

29 March 2017 8:36 PM

Speaking to CouncillorXanthea Limberg - Mayoral committe member of water. The City of Cape Town has assured residents that water remains safe to drink, as dam levels continue to fall. Dam levels have declined to 27.3% – 1.3% down from a week ago. With the last 10% of a dam’s water mostly not being useable, dam levels are effectively at about 17.3 %, with approximately 103 days of useable water left at current consumption levels.