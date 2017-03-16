16 March 2017 9:25 PM

Speaking to Jay Douwes - CEO: Cape Town Carnival. Scores of festival-goers are expected to ??ock to the CBD, as the Mother City hosts its eighth Cape Town Carnival this weekend. Finishing touches are being added to a wide variety of colourful ??oats that will be used in Saturday's parade, regarded as one of the most inclusive events in the city. More than 40,000 spectators are expected to cram into spaces along the fan walk.