Chief Justice burglary connection arrests

22 March 2017 8:38 PM

Speaking to Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane - Acting National Police Commissioner. Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane earlier today announced that the police have arrested three men in connection with the burglary at the Chief Justice's office in Midrand. He said that police also seized unlicensed firearms, fake IDs and the getaway vehicle. The acting national police commissioner, though, said that the stolen IT equipment had not been recovered.