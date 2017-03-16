Speaking to Sihle Ngobese - Spokesperson: WC Department of Social Development. The Western Cape Social Development Department has condemned what it called violent protests by striking Nehawu members at a Mitchells Plain social services office. Nehawu members are calling for an increase in social workers’ salaries and other benefits.
Nehawu protest in M/Plain
