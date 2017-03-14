Two taxi drivers killed in 2 days

14 March 2017 9:17 PM

Speaking to Victor Wiwi - Cape Almalgated Taxi Association: Chairperson. Another taxi driver has been shot dead in the city. The shooting took place in Philippi East this morning and follows the murder of a 40-year-old taxi driver at the Delft Taxi Rank on Monday. The 46-year-old taxi driver was fatally wounded in Symphony Way in Phillipi East by an unknown suspect. No arrests have been made yet, in both incidents.