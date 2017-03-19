How the CT Carnival went?

19 March 2017 10:04 PM

Speaking to Jay Douwes - Cape Town Carnival CEO. The 8th Annual Cape Town Carnival was a huge success. The theme of the carnival was Amaza Ocean Odyssey. Up to 50,000 spectators came out for the carnival. They were treated to a dazzling music, dance and costume parade, as the Cape Town Carnival wound its way along the Green Point Fan Walk.