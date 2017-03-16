Speaking to Borrie La Grange - Head of Communication at Doctors Without Borders. One year after a dirty deal struck between the EU and Turkey and the closure of the Balkan route – which refugees, asylum seekers and migrants used to reach northern Europe from Greece – Doctors Without Borders (MSF) releases a new report to expose the human costs of European policy failures in Greece and the Balkans.
Closure of the Balkan route
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM