16 March 2017 10:51 PM

Speaking to Borrie La Grange - Head of Communication at Doctors Without Borders. One year after a dirty deal struck between the EU and Turkey and the closure of the Balkan route – which refugees, asylum seekers and migrants used to reach northern Europe from Greece – Doctors Without Borders (MSF) releases a new report to expose the human costs of European policy failures in Greece and the Balkans.