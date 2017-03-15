Possible Prasa strike

15 March 2017 9:18 PM

Speaking to Dennis George - Fedusa Genral Secretary. The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) has warned that Prasa workers may down tools over a pay dispute. Workers are demanding a 20% salary increase while management is offering 3 to 4.5%. Fedusa is one of four trade union federations in the country with 18 affiliates from various sectors. An affiliate, the United National Transport Union (UNTU), has taken its 퍛ght for better working conditions to the the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).