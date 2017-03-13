Speaking to Theo Layne - Spokesperson for City of Cape Town Fire & Rescue. Mop up operations got underway in Hout Bay following a deadly fire over the weekend. Some residents started rebuilding their shacks today.
Update on Hout Bay fire
