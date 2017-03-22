Nyanga Ward Councillor on taxi violence

22 March 2017 9:13 PM

Speaking to Khaya Yozi - Nyanga Ward Councillor (Ward 39). The Blue Downs cluster Community Policing Forum (CPF) says talks are underway with taxi owners in Delft amid violence in the area. Two taxi drivers were shot dead in Delft and Philippi East last week. This week a driver was stabbed at Cape Town Station. It’s believed the fighting could be linked to a dispute over taxi routes allegedly taken over by illegal operators, but authorities are still investigating the motives.