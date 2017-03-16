ANC on that Zille tweet

Speaking to Yonela Diko - Western Cape ANC spokesperson. The ANC and EFF have called on the DA to recall Western Cape Premier Helen Zille, following tweets in which she defended certain aspects of colonialism. The EFF rejected her apology, calling it meaningless.
