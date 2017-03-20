PPF says not funded by Guptas

20 March 2017 10:09 PM

Speaking to Thembakazi Mnyaka - Chairperson PPF. The Progressive Professional Forum (PPF) earlier today issued a statement saying it “is not owned or funded in any way illegally, or legally or clandestinely by the Gupta family”. The organisation has been calling for economic transformation in South Africa. But the source of their funding has come under the spotlight, with Democratic Alliance MP David Maynier seeking information from state-owned entities and departments to see who is funding the organisations.