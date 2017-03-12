Universities & unemployment

12 March 2017 10:00 PM

Speaking to Prof Chris Friedrich at UWC School of Business. Professor Friedrich writes: South Africa has a high unemployment rate and sluggish economic growth. It’s high time to consider what our academic institutions can do to reduce unemployment and to help the poor. I believe it is high time to consider what our academic institutions can do to reduce unemployment and to help the poor - by taking what they do best (education) and applying it to one of the most effective mechanisms for economic growth and empowerment (entrepreneurship).