CT Cycle Tour canned

12 March 2017 10:11 PM

Speaking to David Bellairs - Direcor & Organiser of the Cape Town Cycle Tour. Cape Town Cycle Tour organisers earlier today announced their decision to cancel the annual event. The day had been plagued by isolated incidents throughout Sunday morning, which forced the organisers to cancel the event. The organisers confirmed the high winds coupled with protest action and fires in Hout Bay were all contributing actors in the decision to cancel the tour for the first time in its 40-year history.