Speaking to Ebrahim Fakir - Political analyst. Authorities are investigating a burglary at the office of the Chief Justice in Braamfontein in Johannesburg. The criminals made off with 15 computers have confidential information of 250 judges. No arrests have been made. Political parties have come out to condemn the incident with some voicing their theories of what this means.
Chief justice office burgled
