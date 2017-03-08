Speaking to Nhlanhla Mokwena - Frontline Service Co-ordinator at Powa. The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) approached the court after Jon Qwelane failed to apologise for his 2008 Sunday Sun column titled‚ “Call me names‚ but Gay is NOT okay“.
Jon Qwelane's case
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM