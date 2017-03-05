5 March 2017 11:42 PM

Speaking to Matthew van As - Director of Cape Town Pride. At least 7,000 people took part in the Cape Town Pride yesterday. It was the last day of the 10 day festivities. Mr and Miss Cape Town Pride, Poetry and Art evening, as well as Pride Comedy Night, were some of the activities people could attend with various performers like Manila von Teez entertaining the crowds. Director Matthew Van As has thanked the LGBTI-QA for their support.