The Koketso Sachane Show

Zim docs & midwives on strike


Speaking to Elias Mambo - Zimbabwe Independant Journalist. Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa says he’s hopeful that a meeting on Thursday will end a crippling doctors' strike. The doctors stopped working last month and this week they were joined by nurses.

Grant Powell the Stunt man

Grant Powell the Stunt man

29 October 2018 10:34 PM
Jamal Khashoggi

Jamal Khashoggi

16 October 2018 10:58 PM
Lawyers crossing the line during cross-examination

Lawyers crossing the line during cross-examination

16 October 2018 10:44 PM
Male infertility

Male infertility

16 October 2018 9:59 PM
CapeTalk Dads: Teaching boys about women bodies

CapeTalk Dads: Teaching boys about women bodies

16 October 2018 9:47 PM
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked

Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked

16 October 2018 9:13 PM
NPA needs to fill 1000 posts

NPA needs to fill 1000 posts

16 October 2018 8:51 PM
EFF defends Floyd

EFF defends Floyd

16 October 2018 8:33 PM
PAGAD: People Against Gangsterism And Drugs

PAGAD: People Against Gangsterism And Drugs

15 October 2018 10:58 PM
Omotoso abuse case update- Port Elizabeth

Omotoso abuse case update- Port Elizabeth

15 October 2018 10:17 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on 702.
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank

Test your business knowledge in the Biz Quiz.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
Govt partners with Chapter 9 institution against women abuse
Govt partners with Chapter 9 institution against women abuse

The Women’s Department is set to launch the 16 Days of Activism campaign in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
IS claims deadly attack on tribal region in Pakistan
IS claims deadly attack on tribal region in Pakistan

The blast happened during a regular Friday bazaar in Kalaya, a town in a Shiite-dominated area of Orakzai tribal district.
Bloemfontein Cubana fire extinguished
Bloemfontein Cubana fire extinguished

It's understood the blaze started earlier on Saturday and emergency services responded to the call within six minutes, but the fire had already destroyed the infrastructure.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us