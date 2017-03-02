Speaking to Elias Mambo - Zimbabwe Independant Journalist. Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa says he’s hopeful that a meeting on Thursday will end a crippling doctors' strike. The doctors stopped working last month and this week they were joined by nurses.
Zim docs & midwives on strike
