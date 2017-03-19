19 March 2017 11:55 PM

Speaking to Vito Laterza - Visting researcher at UCT, writer for Africa is a country. Vito Laterza writes: In a series of tweets circulated, Helen Zille, who is Premier of the Western Cape (one of South Africa’s nine provinces) and the former leader of the country’s second largest political party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), asserted there are many positive aspects to colonialism. Zille, who is white, governs the Western Cape, which has a violent history of slavery (her core base includes many descendants of slaves) and is scarred by migrant labor, an integral part of capitalism in South Africa. It all started with Zille wondering aloud why Singapore, a country "colonised as long as SA and brutal under occupation in WW2" was so successful and what lessons can be drawn for South African democracy.