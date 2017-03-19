The Koketso Sachane Show

Helen Zille


Speaking to Vito Laterza - Visting researcher at UCT, writer for Africa is a country. Vito Laterza writes: In a series of tweets circulated, Helen Zille, who is Premier of the Western Cape (one of South Africa’s nine provinces) and the former leader of the country’s second largest political party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), asserted there are many positive aspects to colonialism. Zille, who is white, governs the Western Cape, which has a violent history of slavery (her core base includes many descendants of slaves) and is scarred by migrant labor, an integral part of capitalism in South Africa. It all started with Zille wondering aloud why Singapore, a country "colonised as long as SA and brutal under occupation in WW2" was so successful and what lessons can be drawn for South African democracy.

Grant Powell the Stunt man

29 October 2018 10:34 PM
Jamal Khashoggi

16 October 2018 10:58 PM
Lawyers crossing the line during cross-examination

16 October 2018 10:44 PM
Male infertility

16 October 2018 9:59 PM
CapeTalk Dads: Teaching boys about women bodies

16 October 2018 9:47 PM
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked

16 October 2018 9:13 PM
NPA needs to fill 1000 posts

16 October 2018 8:51 PM
EFF defends Floyd

16 October 2018 8:33 PM
PAGAD: People Against Gangsterism And Drugs

15 October 2018 10:58 PM
Omotoso abuse case update- Port Elizabeth

15 October 2018 10:17 PM
Sibanye-Stillwater operations slowly return to normal amid Amcu strike
The striking workers downed tools last week after the mine signed a wage agreement with unions including the National Union of Mineworkers and Solidarity.
At least 16 people killed on WC roads this weekend
A dozen fatalities occurred within the Cape Town metro while the other four deaths took place in the west coast and Overberg areas.
EU leaders approve 'tragic' Brexit deal
The 27 leaders of the bloc met without Prime Minister Theresa May to endorse the agreement, which sets the stage for Britain exit from the bloc on 29 March.
